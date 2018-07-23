FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 3:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Sanpower Group requests halt in trading of its bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Sanpower Group Co said on Monday that it had requested the Shanghai Stock Exchange to halt trading of its three exchange-traded bonds, effective Monday.

In an announcement posted on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the company said it made the request to protect investors’ interests after the bonds’ prices exhibited unusual fluctuations in recent days.

It said it would request a resumption of trade “as soon as possible”. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
