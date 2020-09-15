UPDATE 1-China to extend bond trading hours in interbank market

(Recasts, adds detail and background)

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China will extend bond trading by three hours in its interbank market from next week, to help foreign investors and boost further opening of its capital markets, clearing authorities said on Tuesday.

From Sept. 21, trading will be extended until 8:00 p.m. (1200 GMT), China’s main interbank market clearing house said in a statement. Trading now ends at 5 p.m.

The move aims at “further opening China’s interbank bond market and making it easier for domestic and overseas investors to trade interbank bonds,” the China Central Depository & Clearing Co (CCDC) said.

China is accelerating the opening of its capital markets and stepping up global use of its yuan, as Beijing seeks to cut reliance on the dollar system, amid rapidly rising tensions with Washington.

The announcement of extended trading hours comes ahead of a Sept. 24 decision by global index publisher FTSE Russell on whether to include Chinese government bonds in its benchmark World Government Bond Index (WGBI).

Foreign investors raised their holdings of Chinese bonds for a 21st straight month in August, lured by attractive yields.

Zhao Yaoting, a global market strategist at Invesco Asia Pacific, said Chinese government bonds’ inclusion in the WGBI could prompt additional direct passive flows of $120 billion to $140 billion over 20 months into the country’s bond market.

Fresh foreign inflows could further fuel the Chinese currency, which hit a 16-month high against the dollar on Tuesday.

China published draft rules this month to facilitate foreign access to its bond market, the world’s second biggest, by streamlining application procedures and unifying various investment channels.

Tuesday’s rule change applies to trading of bonds settled the next day or after. Trading in bonds with intraday settlement is not affected.

Reuters reported China’s plans to extend bond trading hours in May.

Also on Tuesday, CCDC announced a joint white paper on the use of yuan-denominated bonds as collateral in offshore markets. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Louise Heavens and Clarence Fernandez)