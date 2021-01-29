Chinese regulator curbs asset transfer by bond issuers

SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China’s interbank bond market regulator will restrict moves by bond issuers to transfer assets for free, it said on Friday.

In a statement, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) told an issuer’s controlling shareholders not to dodge debt obligations through asset transfer or transactions with related parties. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)