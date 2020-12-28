China c.bank publishes disclosure rules for credit bonds

HONG KONG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China has published information disclosure rules for credit bonds as part of efforts to unify its regulation across exchanges and interbank bond markets, the country’s central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The rules are amied at improving the quality of information disclosure, helping enhance transparency and protect investors, the People’s Bank of China said in the statement. (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)