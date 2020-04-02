China interbank market regulator plans to up number of "quality" bond issuers - sources

SHANGHAI, April 2 (Reuters) - China’s interbank market regulator said it will increase the number of “quality” bond issuers, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

THe National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said it plans to relax rules for the issuance of short-term bills and medium-term notes, according to the people.

NAFMII did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Hou Xiangming and Ryan Woo in Beijing Writing by Samuel Shen and Engen Tham in Shanghai)