FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
April 5, 2018 / 8:29 AM / in 20 hours

China launches local govt bonds to finance rundown areas - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 5 (Reuters) - China has launched a pilot program that allows local governments to issue bonds to finance the rebuilding of rundown areas, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

The new channel relieves financing pressure for local governments after they were banned from borrowing via murky local government financing vehicles, an off-balance-sheet form of lending. Renovations financed via the bonds should bring in sufficient revenue to repay the principal and interest, the finance ministry said, according to Xinhua. These bonds are similar to land reserve bonds and toll road bonds introduced last year, said Xinhua. The program reduces credit risks, Xinhua quoted Qiao Baoyun, head of the academy of public finance and public policy under the Beijing-based Central University of Finance and Economics as saying. China aims to renovate 5.8 million homes in 2018. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.