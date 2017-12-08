China money rates end week lower, but financial risk rules dent sentiment

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates eased slightly this week despite the largest weekly net cash drain since early February, but overall cash conditions remained tight as investors pondered the effect of new regulations to reduce financial risk. The outcome of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year next week will also be keenly followed for clues on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy in 2018 and what that might mean for China. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8259 percent on Friday afternoon, up 2.1 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. It was, however, down 1.2 basis points from the previous week's closing average rate of 2.8383 percent. The seven-day Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) fell to 2.7990 percent, 5.2 basis points below the previous week's close. Yields ticked up toward the end of the week amid concern over the impact of the central bank's recently issued guidelines to combat risks in the asset management sector. "Liquidity has been acceptable this week... (but) market worries are still very serious," said a trader at a regional bank. In a closed-door meeting last week, 10 Chinese banks raised strong objections over the guidelines, including some that would force banks to sell bonds, stocks and other liquid assets at a discount, highlighting the potential for triggering systemic risks. A paper run by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), which reported the central bank is expected to use its medium-term lending facility (MLF) twice in December, stoked speculation that China may follow a Fed Funds rise with an increase in its medium-term target rate. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates at next week's policy meeting. The PBOC injected 188 billion yuan into the financial system via one-year MLF loans on Wednesday. The central bank drained a net 510 billion yuan from money markets this week via open market operations, the largest drain since early February. In another sign of tight liquidity, yields on negotiable certificates of deposit (NCD), a popular form of short-term debt used by banks, ended the week near recent highs. Three-month AAA-rated NCDs yielded 4.97 percent on Thursday [yes, Thursday], up 40 basis points since the beginning of November. Data from the website of the China Foreign Exchange Trade System showed more than 2.2 trillion yuan worth of NCDs maturing in December, approximately 6 percent of the total value of all NCDs ever issued. The one-day or overnight repo rate stood at 2.5879 percent on Friday and the 14-day repo stood at 3.7750 percent. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5879 2.5682 +1.97 0.00 Seven-day 2.8259 2.8051 +2.08 0.00 14-day 3.7750 3.7023 +7.27 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.8000 3.0300 -23.00 757,263.5 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.6050 3.4750 +13.00 57,150.00 PO=SS> 14-day 4.0000 3.7700 +23.00 14,408.40 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.6000 2.5900 +1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.0000 3.0000 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.8000 3.8100 -1.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.6080 2.5850 +2.30 Seven-day 2.7990 2.7910 +0.80 Three-month 4.7918 4.7873 +0.45 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9900 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)