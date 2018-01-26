China money rates fall as targeted RRR cut boosts liquidity

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates eased this week as funds released from a reduction in some banks' reserve requirements boosted market liquidity. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.9177 percent on Friday afternoon. That was 1.1 basis points below the previous week's closing average rate of 2.9225 percent. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor fell to 2.8420 percent, 4.9 basis points lower than the previous week's close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.5169 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 3.9055 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) chose to skip open market operations for a second consecutive day on Friday. It said banking system liquidity was "relatively high" despite having drained a net 320 billion yuan from the market for the week, compared with a net injection of 590 billion yuan a week earlier. A previously announced cut in the amount of cash some Chinese banks must hold in reserve offset the drain, and helped banks to absorb maturing repos. The reduction in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), announced last September, became effective on Thursday following a PBOC statement on its official Weibo account last week. The cut reduced reserve requirements for banks that meet certain criteria for lending to small business and the agricultural sector, and is intended to support the development of "inclusive" financial services, the PBOC said last year. Following the cut, market liquidity "had a looser bias," CIB Research analysts said in a note. "The loose liquidity environment should continue through the end of the month," the analysts said. Despite currently looser conditions, market watchers expect the central bank to continue to maintain a tight overall policy bias, as financial deleveraging remains a priority. "We think (the PBOC) will maintain the policy stance of tightening in long-term liquidity supply and the central bank should be baised towards injecting long-term liquidity via targeted instruments, such as medium-term lending facility (MLF), instead of wide-range RRR reductions," ANZ China Markets Economist David Qu said in a note. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5169 2.5394 -2.25 0.00 Seven-day 2.9177 2.9064 +1.13 0.00 14-day 3.9055 3.9039 +0.16 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.5000 2.9600 -146.00 741,832.7 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.6500 3.8800 -23.00 71,314.60 PO=SS> 14-day 3.6800 3.7050 -2.50 5,736.90 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5400 2.5600 -2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.3600 3.0500 +31.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.9000 4.1000 -20.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.5506 2.5634 -1.28 Seven-day 2.8420 2.8498 -0.78 Three-month 4.7292 4.7317 -0.25 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9600 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)