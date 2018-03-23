China money rates fall on ample liquidity, market unfazed by c.bank move

SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates fell this week on ample liquidity in the banking system, shrugging off a slight increase in short-term rates by the central bank following the Federal Reserve's hike in U.S. ones. The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) move was a reminder Beijing is keeping an eye on global market trends even as it cracks down on financial risks at home. The PBOC increased the rate on seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by 5 basis points (bps) to 2.55 percent. On Friday, fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies jolted China's equity, bond and commodity markets. In the money market, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.7100 percent on Friday afternoon, around 10 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.8071 percent. Traders said the PBOC's rate hike move was widely expected, and market sentiment was not affected. Cash conditions were loose this week, prompting the central bank to drain a net 320 billion yuan ($50.58 billion) in its open market operations. The PBOC, in a statement, attributed the high liquidity to rising fiscal expenditure at the end of the month to absorb maturing reverse repos. Traditionally, the Ministry of Finance's distribution of funds to firms and individuals who benefit from government programmes is larger in the last month of each quarter, lifting banking system deposits. Some market participants said that based on current conditions, they were not too worried about liquidity at the end of the month when financial institutions will face a quarterly health check led by the central bank. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the seven-day tenor was at 2.8464 percent on Friday, around 2 basis points lower than the week-earlier fix at 2.8650 percent. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5364 2.5134 +2.30 0.00 Seven-day 2.7100 2.7603 -5.03 0.00 14-day 4.6151 4.7751 -16.00 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.2650 2.8650 +40.00 327,638.0 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.3950 3.6700 +72.50 43,843.60 PO=SS> 14-day 4.2000 4.5200 -32.00 4,472.90 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5600 2.5500 +1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.9000 3.0000 -10.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 4.8000 5.0000 -20.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.5450 2.5490 -0.40 Seven-day 2.8464 2.8538 -0.74 Three-month 4.6489 4.6621 -1.32 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.8000 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.3272 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)