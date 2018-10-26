China money rates fall on cash injections, support pledges

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's money market rates fell this week as the central bank conducted its largest weekly liquidity injection in three months ahead of a cash squeeze from tax payments and as regulators supported lending to private firms amid plunging stock markets. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.5850 percent on Friday afternoon. That was 2.3 basis points lower than the closing average rate of 2.6081 percent on Oct. 19. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.6180 percent, compared with the previous week's closing rate of 2.6220 percent. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0416 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6315 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 460 billion yuan ($66.12 billion) into the banking system through its regular open market operations this week, its largest net injection since July. It made the injections ahead of regular end-of-month corporate tax payments, which increase demand for cash. The cash injections came as authorities rolled out a series of measures and statements aimed at supporting private enterprises and boosting lending to small and medium-sized enterprises. This followed concerns that plunging equity markets could spark risks tied to about $620 billion worth of shares pledged for loans. The central bank said on Monday it would boost relending and rediscount quotas by 150 billion yuan to help meet private enterprises' funding needs, and on Friday said it would provide 10 billion yuan in initial funding to support private firms' bond issuance. Despite the injections and pledges to ease financing burdens, analysts at Huachuang Securities said that mounting pressure from a weakening yuan could have a negative impact on market liquidity. China's currency fell to 22-month lows on Friday following broad dollar strength, raising expectations that it could breach the key 7-per-U.S.-dollar level, last seen during the global financial crisis. Data from China's central bank released last week showed that the PBOC sharply increased its foreign exchange sales in September, selling a net 119.4 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange for the month. "Larger foreign exchange outflows could be because the central bank has increased its intervention in the yuan's exchange rate," the analysts wrote in a note, adding that this week's injections were not only aimed at tax payments, but at countering the effect of outflows. "If the PBOC continues to increase its intervention, this could have a negative impact on liquidity." On Friday, the vice governor of the PBOC said that China's economic fundamentals and large foreign currency reserves would keep the yuan basically stable, and that it would adopt "macro-prudential" measure to stabilise market expectations. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.0416 2.1838 -14.22 0.00 Seven-day 2.5850 2.5983 -1.33 0.00 14-day 2.6315 2.6261 +0.54 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.4800 2.4000 +8.00 345,067.0 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.6700 2.6550 +1.50 46,947.50 PO=SS> 14-day 2.6400 2.6450 -0.50 9,643.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.0800 2.2300 -15.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.6500 2.6400 +1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.8000 2.8000 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.0670 2.2150 -14.80 Seven-day 2.6180 2.6300 -1.20 Three-month 2.9520 2.9480 +0.40 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.2100 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.9568 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)