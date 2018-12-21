China money rates fall on resumed reverse repos, new lending tool

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates fell this week after the central bank resumed liquidity injections through its regular open market operations, following a long hiatus, and as it introduced a tool for targeted lending with lower interest. On Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 160 billion yuan ($23.2 billion) through reverse bond repurchase agreements, the first such operation after an unprecedented 36-day pause. It then made four more injections, adding 600 billion yuan into money markets for the week through seven- and 14-day reverse repos, with rates unchanged. This was the largest weekly net injection since November 2017. The injections gave financial institutions cash to bridge the year-end, when corporate demand for funds increases due to tax payments. "Liquidity levels have been good all along," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. On Friday afternoon, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.5857 percent. That was 10.65 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.6922 percent. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor fell to 2.6490 percent, 3.4 basis points below the previous week's close of 2.6830 percent. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.4697 percent and the 14-day repo at 3.7711 percent. While leaving reverse repo rates unchanged, the PBOC sought to reduce funding costs for smaller firms with a new lending tool, the targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF), in what some analysts said amounted to a targeted rate cut. TMLF loans will carry one-year interest rates of 3.15 percent, 15 basis points lower than those on the existing one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF). Banks receiving TMLF loans will also be allowed to roll them over twice. MLF loans cannot be rolled over. When announcing the TMLF, the PBOC also said it would boost relending and rediscount quotas by 100 billion yuan to help small enterprises. "We think this is a timely move from PBOC as banks' liquidity needs are typically more acute between the end of the calendar year and the Chinese New Year," analysts at S&P Global Ratings said in a report. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.4697 2.5544 -8.47 0.00 Seven-day 2.5857 2.6374 -5.17 0.00 14-day 3.7711 3.3444 +42.67 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.1200 3.4500 -33.00 684,774.6 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 5.8600 3.7350 +212.50 47,591.50 PO=SS> 14-day 5.2500 5.1100 +14.00 32,865.50 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5000 2.5700 -7.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.6300 2.6600 -3.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 4.9000 4.5000 +40.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.4860 2.5670 -8.10 Seven-day 2.6490 2.6760 -2.70 Three-month 3.2090 3.1990 +1.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 0.0000 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.9007 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Richard Borsuk)