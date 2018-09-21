China money rates rise as cash demand, bond issuance sap liquidity

SHANGHAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates rose this week as demand for cash increased ahead of two national holidays and regular corporate tax payments, and as a high concentration of local government bond issuance tightened overall liquidity. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6429 percent, 2.45 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.6184 percent. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor rose 0.9 basis points to 2.6540 percent. It had ended the previous week at 2.6450 percent. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.5128 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.8331 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) chose to skip its regular open market operations on Friday, but still injected a net 60 billion yuan ($8.78 billion) for the week, following a net injection of 330 billion yuan a week earlier. In a statement, the bank said its decision to skip operations Friday took into consideration the ability of month-end fiscal payment and central treasury cash management operations to offset government bond issuance and maturing repurchase agreements while maintaining "reasonably ample liquidity." In addition to its regular open market operations, the PBOC surprised markets on Monday when it lent 265 billion yuan to financial institutions through its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF), despite no such loans maturing on the day. In the past, the PBOC typically only injected MLF loans on days existing loans were due to mature, but since June it has injected funds even when no debt was maturing. Demand for cash in China typically rises ahead of major national holidays and tax payment periods, and this week has been no exception with the Mid-Autumn and Chinese National Day holidays approaching, said a trader at a regional bank in Shanghai. In addition, a directive by China's finance ministry in August for local governments to speed the issuance of special bonds used to fund infrastructure projects has played a part in pushing rates higher. While the total number of bonds issued by local governments is set by a quota at the beginning of the year, the finance ministry's directive, part of an effort to boost investment amid signs of slowing domestic growth, has led to a concentration of issuance that has drained overall liquidity. "Local government bond issuance locks up system liquidity, and spurs higher cash rates. If the central bank doesn't use short-term liquidity injections to counter this, a further rise in rates could transfer into credit markets," Ming Ming, an analyst at CITIC Securities, said in a note. A deteriorating financing environment for small companies facing higher costs for loans and bond issuance could have an impact on economic fundamentals, making the PBOC's liquidity actions "appear even more important," Ming said. "Against this background, the central bank's operations are more prominently forward-looking. By countering tightness before it happens (the PBOC) can maintain relatively stable liquidity conditions," he said. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5135 2.5152 -0.17 0.00 Seven-day 2.6429 2.6469 -0.40 0.00 14-day 2.8445 2.8677 -2.32 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.5050 2.5550 -5.00 639,619.6 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.3500 2.9250 +42.50 51,673.70 PO=SS> 14-day 3.2000 3.2850 -8.50 24,848.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5200 2.5200 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.6500 2.6600 -1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.2000 3.1100 +9.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.5140 2.5190 -0.50 Seven-day 2.6540 2.6590 -0.50 Three-month 2.8150 2.8120 +0.30 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.2100 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8370 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)