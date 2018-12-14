China money rates rise as PBOC skips OMOs for 6th week, year-end cash demand high

Asia
    SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates
rose across the board for the week, driven by a combination of
the central bank's reluctance to  inject fresh funds into the
banking system and a scramble for cash into year-end.
    Friday marked an unprecedented 36th straight trading day in
which the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has skipped reverse
repos operations.
    But the bank lent 286 billion yuan to financial institutions
via its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday,
rolling over the same amount of maturing MLF loans.
    Without new liquidity to push rates lower, the
volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo
 traded in the interbank market - considered the
best indicator of general liquidity in China- was 2.6816 percent
on Friday afternoon, about 13 basis points higher than the
previous week's closing average rate of 2.5513 percent.
    The 21-day contract, which usually helps financial
institutions secure funds through the year-end peak season,
surged to 3.4332 percent, the highest level since late June.
    "Everyone has already started preparing for the year-end,"
said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. 
    "Given the absence of reverse repos for such a long period
of time, no one knows what could happen later (this month)."   
    Traditionally, the Ministry of Finance increases its monthly
distribution of deposits to firms and individuals who benefit
from government programmes, lifting banking system deposits in
late December. The market generally starts getting anxious about
cash conditions in the last few days of the year.
    A second trader at a different Chinese bank said this year's
early tension in liquidity was largely due to worries over a
squeeze on government revenue as Beijing seeks to boost the
economy by cutting taxes.
    Some analysts said investors have become more cautious this
month over a myriad of factors including uncertainties over
Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy outlook.
    Separately, Yi Gang, governor of the PBOC, said on Thursday
that China's monetary conditions should be relatively loose to
support its slowing economy. However, he warned against a sharp
loosening, which could pressure the yuan exchange rate, and
promised to keep the currency stable.
    Also on Thursday, China's leadership said they would keep
the country's economic growth within a reasonable range,
heightening expectations for further government support and
policy loosening.

    Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        2.6535      2.5140      +13.95                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.6816      2.5959      +8.57                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.6206      2.5220      +9.86                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        3.2950      2.9200      +37.50                     228,269.6
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  3.3000      2.9400      +36.00                     34,643.10
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           4.4800      2.9400      +154.00                    9,533.60
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        2.6600      2.5100      +15.00                     
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.8000      2.6200      +18.00                     
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.7000      2.5000      +20.00                     
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        2.6550      2.5190      +13.60                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.6830      2.6360      +4.70                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      3.1560      3.1490      +0.70                      
                                                                     
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        0.0000              -1.5
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        0.0000               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise   

                                      
