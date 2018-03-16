China money rates rise but hefty MLF may point to liquidity 'turning point'

SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) - China's central bank made a larger-than-expected injection of cash into the banking system on Friday, as market speculation swirls about whether it would follow if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates next week. Analysts said the hefty infusion of funds may illustrate a change in emphasis in the bank's market management, with authorities increasingly adopting an accommodative approach and ensuring sufficient liquidity well ahead of periods when cash demand typically surges. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) lent 327 billion yuan ($51.68 billion) to financial institutions on Friday through its 1-year medium-term lending facility (MLF), well in excess of the 189.5 billion yuan of MLF loans expiring on Friday. It left rates unchanged at 3.25 percent. The large MLF injection comes at time of already elevated liquidity levels. The PBOC has sought to maintain market calm through China's annual parliament session, in keeping with a tradition of promoting stability and avoiding potentially awkward volatility during major political events. "It's hard to guess the PBOC's actions," said a fixed-income portfolio manager in Shanghai, adding that this uncertainty helps to ensure investors "keep a cautious attitude toward leverage." While China's primary money rates fell after the injection, they nevertheless crept higher for the week, reflecting strong demand for cash among financial institutions preparing for tax payments and a rigorous PBOC financial assessment at the end of the quarter. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8017 percent on Friday afternoon, 4.8 basis points (bps) higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.7542 percent. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor rose to 2.8650 percent, 0.8 bps above the previous week's close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.5655 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 3.5214 percent. Deng Haiqing, an economist and visiting scholar at Renmin University, said in a note that the PBOC's move on Friday came as liquidity levels were already higher than expected, but fits with the PBOC's position of increasing the proportion of capital supplied at the end of a quarter to avoid spikes in market rates. "(This is) a change in monetary policy at the margins and is proof of a turning point in liquidity," he said. In keeping open-market-operation interest rates unchanged for its last MLF injection this month, the PBOC will not be in a position to follow the lead of the U.S. Federal Reserve in raising rates on medium-term loans, Deng noted. The Fed is widely expected to increase rates at its March 20-21 policy meeting. The PBOC raised market rates by 5 basis points in December after the Fed raised its U.S. benchmark rate, a move that was seen as more symbolic than substantive. Some market watchers have expected a similar increase by the PBOC next week in a further signal to markets that authorities are pressing ahead with their campaign to clamp down on riskier lending practices and leverage. While the window for a March MLF rate increase has closed, the bank could still raise rates on short-term reverse repurchase agreements. But with a U.S. rate hike expected to be larger than any Chinese response, market watchers expect to see a further narrowing of spreads between Chinese and U.S. yields. The spread between 10-year Chinese government bonds and 10-year U.S. Treasurys has fallen by 48 basis points this year, according to Reuters data. "U.S.-China yield spreads, however you measure them, have come down pretty sharply in 2018, and we think that divergence will continue between Chinese and U.S. monetary policy outlooks," said Logan Wright, director of China markets research at Rhodium Group. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5655 2.6149 -4.94 0.00 Seven-day 2.8017 2.8705 -6.88 0.00 14-day 3.5214 3.5872 -6.58 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.4600 3.2800 +18.00 510,858.4 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.7200 3.5250 +19.50 48,209.40 PO=SS> 14-day 4.5050 3.7950 +71.00 10,102.50 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5800 2.6400 -6.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.0000 3.1600 -16.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.6000 3.7000 -10.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.5860 2.6320 -4.60 Seven-day 2.8650 2.8660 -0.10 Three-month 4.7120 4.7139 -0.19 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.8800 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.3269 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Winni Zhou; Editing by Kim Coghill)