China money rates rise on cash demand, but loosening seen ahead

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates rose this week on higher cash demand for mid-month corporate tax payments, and as the central bank made no net cash injections or withdrawals into money markets for a second straight week. Despite the rise in rates, a well-received finance ministry auction put pressure on bond yields on Friday amid growing expectations of weaker growth and further loosening ahead. At the same time, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday struck the latest note in a steady drumbeat of official statements encouraging liquidity support for private firms. It told banks to make full use of incentives for lending to them, and to take measures to maintain borrowers' sustainability. On Friday afternoon, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6024 percent, or 4.92 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.5532 percent. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor stayed flat at 2.6290 percent, up 3 basis points from the previous week's close of 2.5990 percent. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.3400 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.4459 percent. A trader at a regional bank in Shanghai said liquidity conditions tightened on Friday following a 50-year bond auction by China's finance ministry that attracted stronger-than-expected demand. "Yields fell a lot, and traders came in chasing them," she said. The PBOC's latest encouragement to lenders came after China's credit growth slowed sharply in October even as the central bank kept up cash injections into the financial system to ensure what it calls "reasonably ample" liquidity. But while encouraging lending, the PBOC made no net injections or drains through reverse repos for a second week. This had not happened since the central bank began daily open market operations in February 2016. "I think the worries are more on the credit side," said a Shanghai-based trader at an asset management firm. "The interbank market has enough liquidity." Regulators' difficulties in translating ample system liquidity into lending and supporting the economy have sparked speculation the PBOC could resort to bolder loosening moves, including a possible benchmark rate cut, to combat slowing growth. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.3400 2.3361 +0.39 0.00 Seven-day 2.6024 2.5753 +2.71 0.00 14-day 2.4459 2.4280 +1.79 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.6100 2.6350 -2.50 639,992.4 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.7000 2.6600 +4.00 59,528.20 PO=SS> 14-day 2.7050 2.6700 +3.50 14,794.10 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.3500 2.3600 -1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.6100 2.6200 -1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6000 2.6000 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.3450 2.3390 +0.60 Seven-day 2.6290 2.6290 +0.00 Three-month 3.0230 3.0100 +1.30 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.2100 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: