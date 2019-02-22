Asia
China's little-watched prime rate in spotlight as cbank eyes rising money markets

    SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates
rose this week amid higher month-end corporate demand for cash,
even as authorities remain focused on keeping borrowing costs
low to reduce the risk of a sharper economic slowdown.
    The volume-weighted average rate for the benchmark seven-day
repo in the interbank market, considered to be the
best indicator of general liquidity in China, rose about 35
basis points (bps) this week and was at 2.5671 percent by Friday
afternoon.
    The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same
tenor rose 24.9 bps on the week to 2.6000 percent.
    A trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai said rates reflected
high demand for cash for tax payments, as well as for cash to
cross over the month-end.
    A sharp jump in loans in January suggested months of efforts
by policymakers to boost China's weak credit growth are starting
to kick in, dampening expectations of an imminent benchmark
interest rate cut. Sources told Reuters this week that such an
aggressive easing move would a last resort.
    But recent comments from central bank officials suggest they
are considering adjusting other rates in their policy arsenal to
help control firms' financing costs.
    The little-watched loan prime rate has emerged as a likely
candidate, analysts say. The LPR is an interest rate that
commercial banks charge their best clients.    
    "The central bank is more likely to guide bank lending rates
lower by introducing a tie between bank rates and financial
market rates, and in that regard, the LPR looks like the best
candidate," said Serena Zhou, China economist at Mizuho
Securities in Hong Kong.
    By encouraging banks nationwide to offer loans to their best
clients at lower rates, a lower LPR could in theory encourage
more companies to borrow.
    The one-year LPR currently stands at 4.31 percent, only four
bps lower than the benchmark one-year lending rate of 4.35
percent. It was last cut along with the benchmark rate in 2015.
    Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the
People's Bank of China (PBOC), has in recent weeks called for
unification of market and policy rates as part of a push to
create an environment more conducive to bank lending, and has
specifically highlighted the LPR.
    "The LPR could be further optimized ... to become a
reference indicator providing better guidance to the market,"
Sun was reported by state media as saying at a recent briefing.
    "It will further improve the policy rate transmission
effect, guide market expectations and create conditions for
merging interest rates."
    Market-based interest rate reform remains a key part of
China's financial reforms, according to PBOC's fourth-quarter
monetary policy implementation report published late on
Thursday. 
    Some analysts interpret the central bank's pledge to
"continue to improve its market rate price mechanism" as an
indication that lowering interest rates remains possible.
    Fading worries that China's yuan will depreciate are also
giving the PBOC more leeway to loosen policy, while data last
week suggested deflationary risks are on the rise. nL3N20928Y]
    The central bank is also seen as increasingly open to
cutting more widely followed rates, such as open-market
operation reverse repurchase rates.
    "At this stage, we still believe that quantitative tools are
more likely to be deployed. If there is a change in interest
rates, it is more likely to be via guidance lower in the LPR
than cuts in OMO reverse repo rates," said Frances Cheung, head
of Asia macro strategy at Westpac in Singapore.
    "The priority is more on the access to credit."
    
 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        2.4267      2.0316      +39.51                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.5671      2.2885      +27.86                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.4918      2.2960      +19.58                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        2.8100      2.2050      +60.50                     263,571.0
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  2.7800      2.3350      +44.50                     44,061.50
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           2.6200      2.6000      +2.00                      5,173.90
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        2.4400      2.0500      +39.00                     
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.6000      2.3000      +30.00                     
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.5500      2.4000      +15.00                     
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        2.4310      2.0300      +40.10                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.6000      2.3990      +20.10                     
                                                                     
 Three-month      2.7490      2.7490      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        0.0000              -1.5
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        0.0000               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise   

                                      
China FX and money market guide: 
 China debt market guide:
 SHIBOR rates:
 Reports on central bank open market operations:
 New Chinese debt issues:
 Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign
bonds:
 Overview of China financial market data:


