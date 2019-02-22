China's little-watched prime rate in spotlight as cbank eyes rising money markets

SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates rose this week amid higher month-end corporate demand for cash, even as authorities remain focused on keeping borrowing costs low to reduce the risk of a sharper economic slowdown. The volume-weighted average rate for the benchmark seven-day repo in the interbank market, considered to be the best indicator of general liquidity in China, rose about 35 basis points (bps) this week and was at 2.5671 percent by Friday afternoon. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor rose 24.9 bps on the week to 2.6000 percent. A trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai said rates reflected high demand for cash for tax payments, as well as for cash to cross over the month-end. A sharp jump in loans in January suggested months of efforts by policymakers to boost China's weak credit growth are starting to kick in, dampening expectations of an imminent benchmark interest rate cut. Sources told Reuters this week that such an aggressive easing move would a last resort. But recent comments from central bank officials suggest they are considering adjusting other rates in their policy arsenal to help control firms' financing costs. The little-watched loan prime rate has emerged as a likely candidate, analysts say. The LPR is an interest rate that commercial banks charge their best clients. "The central bank is more likely to guide bank lending rates lower by introducing a tie between bank rates and financial market rates, and in that regard, the LPR looks like the best candidate," said Serena Zhou, China economist at Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong. By encouraging banks nationwide to offer loans to their best clients at lower rates, a lower LPR could in theory encourage more companies to borrow. The one-year LPR currently stands at 4.31 percent, only four bps lower than the benchmark one-year lending rate of 4.35 percent. It was last cut along with the benchmark rate in 2015. Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), has in recent weeks called for unification of market and policy rates as part of a push to create an environment more conducive to bank lending, and has specifically highlighted the LPR. "The LPR could be further optimized ... to become a reference indicator providing better guidance to the market," Sun was reported by state media as saying at a recent briefing. "It will further improve the policy rate transmission effect, guide market expectations and create conditions for merging interest rates." Market-based interest rate reform remains a key part of China's financial reforms, according to PBOC's fourth-quarter monetary policy implementation report published late on Thursday. Some analysts interpret the central bank's pledge to "continue to improve its market rate price mechanism" as an indication that lowering interest rates remains possible. Fading worries that China's yuan will depreciate are also giving the PBOC more leeway to loosen policy, while data last week suggested deflationary risks are on the rise. nL3N20928Y] The central bank is also seen as increasingly open to cutting more widely followed rates, such as open-market operation reverse repurchase rates. "At this stage, we still believe that quantitative tools are more likely to be deployed. If there is a change in interest rates, it is more likely to be via guidance lower in the LPR than cuts in OMO reverse repo rates," said Frances Cheung, head of Asia macro strategy at Westpac in Singapore. "The priority is more on the access to credit." Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.4267 2.0316 +39.51 0.00 Seven-day 2.5671 2.2885 +27.86 0.00 14-day 2.4918 2.2960 +19.58 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.8100 2.2050 +60.50 263,571.0 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.7800 2.3350 +44.50 44,061.50 PO=SS> 14-day 2.6200 2.6000 +2.00 5,173.90 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.4400 2.0500 +39.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.6000 2.3000 +30.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.5500 2.4000 +15.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.4310 2.0300 +40.10 Seven-day 2.6000 2.3990 +20.10 Three-month 2.7490 2.7490 +0.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 0.0000 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)