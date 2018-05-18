China's money rates ease on c.bank liquidity support, seasonal factors fade

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates eased on Friday after a rise in the middle of the week as liquidity tightness, caused by monthly corporate tax payment, eased following central bank-led cash injection, traders said. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6840 percent on Friday afternoon, 0.7 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.6907 percent. The rate rose to a high of 3.7 percent at one point on Tuesday before closing at 2.8981 percent. To counter the liquidity stress triggered by monthly tax payment, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lent support via multiple tools to keep market sentiment stable, traders said. The PBOC lent 156 billion yuan ($24.48 billion) to financial institutions on Monday via its 1-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) with rates unchanged and 80.1 billion yuan through pledged supplementary lending (PSL). And the central bank also injected 410 billion yuan on a net basis through reverse repos in open market operations (OMO) this week, the first weekly net fund injection in a month. However, market participants expect the PBOC will be more circumspect in its cash injections in the near term. A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai pointed out that the central bank managed the liquidity in the banking system "very carefully" as it skipped OMO on Friday as soon as seasonal factors had faded. The PBOC reiterated that it would maintain a stable and neutral monetary policy in its first-quarter monetary policy implementation report and revealed that weighted average loan rate increased by 22 basis points to 5.96 percent in the first three months of the year. Tommy Xie, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore said the loan rate increase suggested that higher interbank funding costs arising from deleveraging efforts had filtered through to the broader economy. "This is likely to further weigh down China's growth prospect," he wrote in a note. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5437 2.5612 -1.75 0.00 Seven-day 2.6840 2.7557 -7.17 0.00 14-day 3.6726 3.5602 +11.24 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.9650 2.7100 +25.50 175,756.7 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.2950 3.1000 +19.50 31,978.00 PO=SS> 14-day 4.0500 3.8200 +23.00 13,167.50 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5500 2.5800 -3.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.7200 2.8600 -14.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.9000 3.5800 +32.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.5630 2.5970 -3.40 Seven-day 2.7680 2.8030 -3.50 Three-month 4.1470 4.1010 +4.60 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.6100 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.3725 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch Editing by Shri Navaratnam)