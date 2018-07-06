China's money rates fall on ample liquidity, bank reserve cut helps supply

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates fell over the course of the week on high liquidity, as quarter-end cash demand faded and as a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) came into effect on Thursday. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.5045 percent on Friday morning, more than 50 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate of 3.0106 percent. The loose cash conditions dragged the secondary market rate below the price the central bank charges bigger lenders in the primary market. The 7-day reverse repo rate in the primary market was 2.55 percent. Traders said cash conditions were "very loose" this week as seasonal heavy cash demand from both corporate clients and financial institutions eased. A trader at a Chinese bank said funds released from the RRR cut provided additional liquidity, offsetting a central bank-led cash drain from the interbank money market. Market rates were unaffected by the passing of a deadline for U.S. tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports on Friday. The RRR cut, which was announced by the central bank on June 24, releases about 700 billion yuan ($105.07 billion) in liquidity, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has said. In open market operations, the PBOC drained 500 billion yuan on a net basis this week, as it saw "relatively high banking system liquidity after absorbing maturing reverse repos", it said in a statement on its website. The central bank drained a net 370 billion yuan a week earlier. However, market participants do not expect such loose conditions to be sustainable. "As the prudent and neutral monetary policy stance remains unchanged, the most lenient phase of liquidity conditions might be over," Qu Qing, chief credit analyst at Huachuang Securities said in a note. Qu and some traders pointed out that companies will start making their quarterly tax payments soon, which is likely to suck funds out of the market. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.9024 2.0269 -12.45 0.00 Seven-day 2.5045 2.5047 -0.02 0.00 14-day 2.4752 2.5782 -10.30 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.2300 2.0800 +15.00 138,629.5 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.4350 2.3050 +13.00 30,827.70 PO=SS> 14-day 2.7100 2.5450 +16.50 14,265.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.1300 2.2000 -7.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5500 2.6100 -6.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6700 2.8000 -13.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.9670 2.1320 -16.50 Seven-day 2.5880 2.6050 -1.70 Three-month 3.7400 3.8180 -7.80 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.1850 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.6625 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch Editing by Jacqueline Wong)