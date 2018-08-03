China's money rates fall on ample liquidity, but not expected to drop much more

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates fell this week on ample liquidity, with the country's central bank skipping its open market operations for the entire week. Traders said cash conditions had been very loose and that they had no difficulty squaring their books. That dragged some secondary market rates below the price the central bank charges bigger lenders in the primary market. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3838 percent on Friday afternoon, compared with 2.55 percent offered by the central bank in the primary market. Friday's rate was 24 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.6237 percent. The authorities have recently shifted their policy focus towards supporting economic growth, including raising liquidity, but many traders and analysts see limited downside room for borrowing costs to fall further as massive policy easing currently seems unlikely. "The steps taken and announced so far are relatively modest. The deleveraging campaign of the last two years has helped stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio and reduced financial risks. We think the leadership would not want to risk jeopardizing these achievements," Louis Kuijs, head of asia economics at Oxford Economics said in a note on Thursday. He added that he did not expect a full-blown shift towards significant stimulus. China's central bank has said it would fine-tune monetary policy in a "pre-emptive" way to ensure liquidity is reasonably ample, amid heightened trade tension that has stiffened economic headwinds. Larry Hu, economist at Macquarie Capital in Hong Kong, said policy easing had to "be reactive, not proactive". "The size of stimulus has to be limited, instead of a 'do-whatever-it-takes' mode. The target is to stabilize credit growth and infrastructure spending, not to engineer a V-shaped recovery. In short, what changes is the pace of deleveraging, not the direction of it," Hu said. In open market operations, maturing reverse repos drained a net 210 billion yuan ($30.57 billion) of funds from interbank money market for the week. The outstanding balance had fallen to zero at the end of this week. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.8253 1.9380 -11.27 0.00 Seven-day 2.3893 2.4212 -3.19 0.00 14-day 2.3094 2.3246 -1.52 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.4500 2.4800 -3.00 640,014.1 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3200 2.4600 -14.00 70,698.30 PO=SS> 14-day 2.3550 2.4650 -11.00 26,014.60 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.8500 1.9900 -14.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.5000 -10.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.3300 2.5500 -22.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.8490 1.9700 -12.10 Seven-day 2.5250 2.5840 -5.90 Three-month 3.0030 3.0560 -5.30 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.1200 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8700 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Joseph Radford)