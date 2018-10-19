China's money rates flat, RRR cut offsets rising cash demand for tax payment

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were largely flat for the week, as cash support from a reduction in bank's reserve requirement offset rising demand from corporates to make tax payments. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6042 percent, about 1 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.5933 percent. On Monday, a 100-basis point cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR), announced by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Oct. 7., came into effect. The cut added a net 750 billion yuan in cash into the banking system by releasing a total of 1.2 trillion yuan in liquidity, with 450 billion yuan of that to offset maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans. Companies and financial institutions are set to make July-September tax payments in mid-October. Traders said the peak of tax payments will kick in next week, and they expect the central bank to inject additional funds via open market operations. The PBOC on Friday resumed its open market operations for the first time since the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Sept.27. The PBOC injected 30 billion yuan and kept reverse repo rate unchanged at 2.55 percent from the previous such injection. "The PBOC's decision not to follow Fed's most recent hike indicates that the central bank intends to keep the liquidity conditions accommodative and short term rates low," analysts at China International Capital Corporation (CICC) said in a note. China reported on Friday its slowest quarterly economic growth since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009. The economy grew 6.5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.4365 2.4069 +2.96 0.00 Seven-day 2.6042 2.5822 +2.20 0.00 14-day 2.6551 2.6272 +2.79 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.7750 2.2750 +50.00 164,156.8 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.7900 2.5550 +23.50 33,379.60 PO=SS> 14-day 2.9150 2.7700 +14.50 6,414.50 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.4500 2.4400 +1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.6100 2.6000 +1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7000 2.7200 -2.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.4450 2.4270 +1.80 Seven-day 2.6220 2.6110 +1.10 Three-month 2.8420 2.8320 +1.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.2100 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)