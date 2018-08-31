China's money rates inch up on month-end demand, liquidity levels ample

SHANGHAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates edged up for the week due to higher month-end cash demand, but liquidity remained very ample despite a central bank-led cash drain. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6103 percent on Friday afternoon, about 3 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.5776 percent. Cash conditions continued to be loose with market sentiment stable this week, traders said, as liquidity support from month-end fiscal expenditure offset some seasonal demand for funds from both corporates and financial institutions. "There is no difficulty going through the month-end given sufficient money supply in the market. And recent loose conditions are likely to persist," said a trader at a Chinese bank. Traditionally, the Ministry of Finance increases its monthly distribution of deposits to firms and individuals who benefit from government programmes towards month-end, lifting deposits in the banking system. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also attributed the high liquidity to rising fiscal expenditure at the end of the month, which had prompted it to skip reverse repo operations for eight straight days. Maturing reverse repos drained a net 170 billion yuan ($24.89 billion) of funds from interbank money market for the week. The outstanding balance had fallen to zero at the end of this week. Separately, the central bank's latest move to adjust its methodology for fixing the yuan's daily midpoint to keep the currency market stable settled a market discussion about the way the PBOC is likely to adjust short-term market rates. Previously, some market participants argued that falling interbank market rates and high liquidity could weigh on the fragile yuan, which was already under depreciation pressure from the intensifying trade friction between China and the United States. M.K. Tang, senior China economist at Goldman Sachs said the "counter-cyclical" factor could help create scope for Chinese domestic interest rates to "stay low, if not even a little bit lower". "So now another way of looking at the 'counter-cyclical factor' (CCF) essentially is that CCF is a way for the policymakers to more effectively manage the FX front of the economy," he said. "So with that in place, or with that more firmly in place, what that means is that actually policymakers would have a little bit more autonomy and a little bit more scope to manage domestic interest rates, independent of what is going to happen in the rest of the world, including the Fed's interest rates." Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.2702 2.2454 +2.48 0.00 Seven-day 2.6103 2.6115 -0.12 0.00 14-day 2.5459 2.5756 -2.97 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.5550 2.5100 +4.50 208,110.3 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.5800 2.5850 -0.50 45,877.70 PO=SS> 14-day 2.5700 2.5600 +1.00 9,315.30 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.3400 2.3000 +4.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.6600 2.7000 -4.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7000 2.7000 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.3090 2.2770 +3.20 Seven-day 2.6330 2.6400 -0.70 Three-month 2.8940 2.8940 +0.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.1900 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8291 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Eric Meijer)