May 28, 2019 / 8:00 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

China's money rates rise after Baoshang Bank takeover stokes liquidity worries

    By Andrew Galbraith and Winni Zhou
    SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates rose on Tuesday
as market sentiment remained fragile after the takeover by regulators of a
troubled regional bank.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) vowed on the weekend to offer liquidity
support to Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank            after regulators took
it over, citing serious credit risks posed by the lender.
    While the central bank kept pumping liquidity into financial system,
interbank rates stayed up on worries about broader contagion risks.
   The PBOC injected a net 70 billion yuan ($10.14 billion) through its
regular open market operations on Tuesday, following on from the previous
day's 80 billion yuan net cash injection. 
    "The Baoshang incident is pressuring short-term liquidity," said a trader
at a Chinese bank. "Along with month-end seasonal factors, cash conditions are
becoming tighter and pushing up the near-date swap points higher. And that has
led the swap curve moving upward."
    Chinese liquidity conditions typically tighten at month-end, triggered by
factors including bank requirements for funds to meet regulatory requirements
such as loan-to-deposit ratios.
    On Tuesday, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best
indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8489%. That was 7.66 basis
points higher than the previous day's closing average rate, and up more than
30 basis points from the previous week's close of 2.5469%.
    The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor rose to
2.8230%, up 11.20 basis points from the previous close, and 23.1 basis points
from Friday's closing rate.
    The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.8000% and the 14-day repo stood
at 3.0695%.
    The takeover of Baoshang Bank had jolted markets on Monday, leading to a
rise in yields on some banks' negotiable certificates of deposit, a popular
short-term interbank debt instrument. The spread between low-rated 3-month
NCDs and their AAA rated equivalents widened by 4.57 basis
points on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data. 
    Analysts at OCBC bank said in a note on Tuesday that the takeover had
sparked a sell-off in Chinese sovereign bonds on Monday after reports that
corporate deposits and interbank liabilities over 50 million yuan could be
subject to a haircut of 20%-30%, "due to concern about the possible break of
implicit guarantee."
    "This may cause interbank lenders to reassess their relationship with the
smaller lenders," the analysts said.
    On Tuesday, treasury futures rebounded from what market watchers viewed as
an overcorrection, with the most-traded contract, for September delivery
, climbing as much as 0.37%.
    "Futures took off as soon as the big banks started buying," said a
Shanghai-based trader at an Asian bank.
    
 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        2.8000      2.6678      +13.22                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.8489      2.7723      +7.66                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           3.0695      2.8444      +22.51                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        1.5500      1.9050      -35.50                     655,931.8
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  2.8750      3.0100      -13.50                     83,505.10
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           2.7500      2.7400      +1.00                      9,488.30
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        2.8200      2.6800      +14.00                     
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        3.0000      2.8000      +20.00                     
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           3.3500      2.8500      +50.00                     
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        2.7600      2.6660      +9.40                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.8230      2.7110      +11.20                     
                                                                     
 Three-month      2.9150      2.9040      +1.10                      
                                                                     
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        0.0000              -1.5
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        0.0000               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of
an interest rate cut or rise   


China FX and money market guide: 
 China debt market guide:
 SHIBOR rates:
 Reports on central bank open market operations:
 New Chinese debt issues:
 Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds:

 Overview of China financial market data:


($1 = 6.9039 Chinese yuan)

    
