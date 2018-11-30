China's money rates rise at month-end cash demand

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates rose only marginally this week as month-end cash demand was somewhat offset by ample liquidity in the financial system. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) skipped reverse repos for the entire month, not making any fresh cash injections or withdrawals in the past 26 trading days, as liquidity level was "relatively high" as the government stepped up spending towards month-end, it said in a statement on Friday. "Liquidity was quite ample, and market sentiment was also very stable," said a trader at a Chinese bank. "There is no difficulty for banks squaring books and going through the month-end this time." Short-term borrowing costs usually rise at the end of the month as companies and financial institutions have to shore up their cash positions to make payments and meet certain administrative requirements, which drain funds from the interbank market. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6739 percent on Friday afternoon. It was about 10 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.5741 percent. A second trader at a Chinese bank said the upward pressure on market rates will likely be temporary given the seasonal effects will fade soon. The lengthy suspension of the PBOC's open market operations fueled speculations of further monetary easing in China, as some downside pressure on the yuan was likely alleviated following the U.S. Federal Reserve's apparent shift this week to a more cautious monetary policy stance. Fed chair Jerome Powell's said on Wednesday that U.S. interest rates were just below neutral, which investors took as a sign the rate hike-cycle was nearing its end. "Obviously the Fed's dovish shift will give the PBOC more leeway in its monetary policy," said Ken Cheung, senior Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, adding divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and the PBOC has contributed to yuan weakness over the past few months. Cheung expected the most likely option for the PBOC is to lower its medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate, which now stands at 3.3 percent for one-year loan. China's stubbornly weak credit growth has spurred talk of its first cut in benchmark lending rates in three years, but economists and policy insiders say concerns about a potential knock to its currency will likely give the central bank pause. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.6359 2.2379 +39.80 0.00 Seven-day 2.6739 2.6449 +2.90 0.00 14-day 2.6723 2.6066 +6.57 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.9750 3.4450 +53.00 211,563.8 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.0950 3.1050 -1.00 38,713.40 PO=SS> 14-day 2.8900 2.9150 -2.50 4,617.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.6500 2.2600 +39.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.8000 2.7800 +2.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.8000 2.7000 +10.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.6420 2.2620 +38.00 Seven-day 2.6690 2.6500 +1.90 Three-month 3.1130 3.1094 +0.36 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 0.0000 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch Editing by Shri Navaratnam)