China's money rates rise marginally as PBOC offsets pre-holiday cash demand

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates inched up this week on steadily rising cash demand for holiday, but the rises were capped by additional funds released from the second stage of a reduction in banks' reserve requirement and from a new targeted liquidity tool. Households and businesses usually have rising cash demand ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which falls in early February this year. Such demand sucks funds out of the market and push borrowing costs higher in the interbank market. Some traders expect the cash needs would reach a peak next week. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.5905 percent on Friday afternoon, about 4 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.5472 percent. Traders said liquidity in the interbank market remained relatively ample, with most institutions able to square their books without much difficulty. Traders and market analysts said the central bank's generous liquidity support kept cash conditions balanced and prevented a cash crunch. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 257.5 billion yuan ($38.08 billion) to some commercial banks via targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) for the first time to spur lending to small and private firms. And on Jan.4 , the central bank announced that it would cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRRs), the amount of cash that they must hold as reserves, by 100 basis points in two stages. The second 50 bps reduction was made on Friday. Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at CITIC Securities expects funds released from the second stage of RRR cut and the TMLF totaled around 1 trillion yuan to "counter sizable cash demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday". In open market operations, the PBOC skipped reverse repos for the entire week, with maturing repos draining a total of 770 billion yuan. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.3607 2.2651 +9.56 0.00 Seven-day 2.5905 2.5715 +1.90 0.00 14-day 2.8666 2.7437 +12.29 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.7550 2.6250 +13.00 331,913.7 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.4500 3.0050 +44.50 58,391.50 PO=SS> 14-day 3.4500 3.3200 +13.00 17,936.10 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.3700 2.2800 +9.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.6000 2.6000 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.0000 2.7000 +30.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.3620 2.2630 +9.90 Seven-day 2.6260 2.6160 +1.00 Three-month 2.9020 2.9040 -0.20 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 0.0000 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.7628 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)