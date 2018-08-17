China's money rates rise on signs of liquidity tightness

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates rose over the past week as corporate tax payments drove demand for funds in the financial system, prompting the central bank to resume liquidity injections through its bond facilities. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6418 percent on Friday afternoon, higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.3076 percent. After a 19-day hiatus, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) resumed its reverse repo operations on Thursday to maintain "reasonable and ample" liquidity in the banking system, it said in a statement. For the week, the central bank injected a net 130 billion yuan ($18.88 billion) via reverse repos. It lent another 383 billion yuan to financial institutions on Wednesday via its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) with rates unchanged. Traders expect liquidity tightness caused by seasonal factors, such as tax payments, to be short-lived and cash conditions to improve next week. Nie Wen, an economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai, said the central bank aimed to expand credit to support smaller firms through the currently accommodative monetary policy. "The central bank is likely to maintain the easy policy stance to improve the transmission mechanism of monetary policy to alleviate the negative impact on the real economy from tight credit," Nie said. However, ample liquidity has added pressure to the weakening Chinese currency. With more sweeping U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods set to kick in next Thursday and China's economy cooling, some market participants believe a test of the psychologically critical 7 yuan to the dollar level is only a matter of time. Markets are also focused on the question of which way the central bank is likely to guide short-term market rates. It could use its lending facilities to raise short-term interest rates to support the currency or cut rates to support the economy. Ming Ming, an analyst at CITIC Securities, said raising interest rate might be a better option against the backdrop of monetary tightening in the United States and yuan depreciation. "Raising interest rates is not sacrificing the domestic economy for the sake of exchange rate," he said in a note this week. "Stabilising the exchange rate and keeping the financial environment stable are the basis for steady growth and risk prevention." Ming added that the core issue with the domestic economy was insufficient demand and shrinking credit, meaning "even if interest rates remained unchanged or got lower, it would only lead to a liquidity trap and ... increase pressure on the economy". Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5743 2.5054 +6.89 0.00 Seven-day 2.6418 2.5760 +6.58 0.00 14-day 2.6297 2.5043 +12.54 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.5000 2.3100 +19.00 167,398.5 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.6600 2.4400 +22.00 42,698.50 PO=SS> 14-day 2.7600 2.4400 +32.00 7,396.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5900 2.5100 +8.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.6500 2.6000 +5.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6100 2.5500 +6.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.5800 2.5110 +6.90 Seven-day 2.6500 2.6370 +1.30 Three-month 2.8170 2.8130 +0.40 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.1600 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8853 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)