China's money rates rise on tax payments and maturing loans

    SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates
rose on Tuesday after the previous week's multi-year lows, as
drains from corporate tax payments and maturing medium-term
loans offset fresh liquidity injections and cash released by a
reserve requirement cut.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on Jan. 4 that
it would cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRRs), the
amount of cash that they must hold as reserves, by 100 basis
points in two stages. The cut will release a net 800 billion
yuan in liquidity after banks pay back maturing medium-term
loans.
    The first 50-basis-point cut came on Tuesday. In addition,
the PBOC injected a total of 180 billion yuan into the market
through reverse repurchase agreements.
    The second stage of the RRR cut will take effect on Jan. 25.
    While no reverse repos matured on Tuesday, 390 billion yuan
worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans were
set to expire.
    Traders said the maturing MLFs limited the impact of the
combination of open-market injections and cash released by the
RRR cut.
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6419
percent on Tuesday afternoon.
    That is 9.73 basis points higher than the previous day's
closing average rate, and up from 2.2131 percent on Jan. 8,
which was its lowest level in more than 3-1/2 years. 
    The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same
tenor rose to 2.6520 percent Tuesday, up 2.30 basis points from
the previous close, and up from 2.3720 percent on Jan. 8.
    The one-day, or overnight, rate stood at 2.2453 percent and
the 14-day repo stood at 2.5411 percent.
    In a statement Tuesday, the PBOC said the 180 billion yuan
reverse repo operation and the RRR cut were intended to
"maintain relatively ample banking system liquidity," noting
that the market has entered a peak tax-payment period.
    The bank said that it expects system liquidity to decrease
rapidly in the coming days. 
    In addition to the squeeze from regular corporate tax
payments, cash demand from households and companies typically
spikes ahead of China's Lunar New Year holiday, which falls in
early February this year.
    "We believe the liquidity environment still faces some
negative factors, including cash withdrawal pressure on banks,
seasonal tax payment ... and FX outflow," Gao Ting, head of
China Strategy at UBS Securities said in a note. "We think the
(PBOC) may still use a variety of short-term tools to adjust
liquidity to avoid large fluctuations before the Chinese New
Year."
    Gao said he expected the seven-day repo rate to rise to
around 2.6 percent to 2.8 percent ahead of the Lunar New Year
holiday.
    
 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        2.2453      1.8732      +37.21                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.6419      2.5446      +9.73                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.5411      2.3326      +20.85                     0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        2.7300      2.3500      +38.00                     167,977.5
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  2.7300      2.6450      +8.50                      20,379.00
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           2.7200      2.7100      +1.00                      7,291.70
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        2.2600      1.8900      +37.00                     
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.6500      2.6200      +3.00                      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.5500      2.3000      +25.00                     
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        2.2450      1.8780      +36.70                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.6520      2.6290      +2.30                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      2.9620      2.9840      -2.20                      
                                                                     
 
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
 Instrument            RIC         Rate          Spread vs 1 yr
                                                 official deposit
                                                 rate*
 2 yr IRS based on 1   CNABAD2YF=        0.0000              -1.5
 year benchmark                                  
 5 yr 7-day repo swap  CNYQB7R5Y=        0.0000               n/a
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise   

