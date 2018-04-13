China's money rates stable as 'passive loosening' keeps liquidity ample

SHANGHAI, April 13 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates remained stable this week thanks in part to weaker demand for cash prompted by China's official deleveraging campaign, and despite the central bank conducting a net drain of liquidity from the banking system for a fourth consecutive week. Traders and market watchers confirmed that they saw loose liquidity conditions in the market. One portfolio manager in Shanghai said that policies aimed at reducing financial system leverage had been effective in reducing demand for cash -- what some market players have called "passive loosening". "As a result of deleveraging, liquidity situation should improve and yield curve should steepen," he said. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6966 percent. That is just 0.2 basis points higher than the closing average rate of 2.6947 percent on Wednesday, April 4. China's markets were closed on Thursday and Friday last week for a national holiday. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor fell to 2.7980 percent, down 3.2 basis points since April 4. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.5413 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 3.1634 percent. For the week, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 100 billion yuan ($15.92 billion) through its open market operations, the fourth consecutive week of net drains. The central bank had skipped open market operations on Tuesday through Friday, citing what it said were "relatively high" liquidity levels in the banking system. A trader at a regional bank in Shanghai described trading as "weak". "Recently, (rates) have been fluctuating at lower levels. Liquidity is now slightly lower," she said. "After all, there's no new stimulus." Data released on Friday showed that regulators continue to balance a campaign to curb financial risks with a desire to maintain economic growth. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5413 2.5489 -0.76 0.00 Seven-day 2.6966 2.6948 +0.18 0.00 14-day 3.1634 3.2384 -7.50 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.9000 2.4200 -52.00 631,449.2 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.8800 2.8800 +0.00 40,630.70 PO=SS> 14-day 3.2050 3.1350 +7.00 7,338.50 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5600 2.5600 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.8000 2.8000 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.2400 3.2200 +2.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.5570 2.5570 +0.00 Seven-day 2.7980 2.8000 -0.20 Three-month 4.1790 4.1990 -2.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.6600 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.2803 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Jacqueline Wong)