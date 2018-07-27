China's money rates steady as easing policy outlook supports liquidity

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates were flat this week despite the central bank skipping its regular open market operations, as a surprise injection of medium-term cash amid a turn by Beijing toward looser fiscal policy kept liquidity ample. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6242 percent, almost unchanged from the previous week's closing average rate of 2.6241 percent. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor fell to 2.6540 percent, or 2.1 basis points lower than the previous week's close of 2.6750 percent. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.2560 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.7044 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) chose to skip open market operations for five consecutive days this week, draining a net 370 billion yuan from money markets. But surprising the market, the bank lent 502 billion yuan ($73.76 billion) to financial institutions through its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Monday, bringing the value of outstanding MLF loans to 4.9225 trillion yuan. While the injection followed expectations that the PBOC would boost commercial banks' liquidity to support smaller private firms, in part by allowing commercial banks to tap MLF loans, its size and timing were not anticipated. The central bank typically injects liquidity through MLF loans on the day that existing loans are due to mature. The injection also encouraged a broader shift in policy expectations, with Beijing moving to provide more fiscal support for the country's economy as a growing trade war with the United States threatens to put the brakes on already-slowing growth. On Monday, China's cabinet vowed to adopt a more proactive fiscal policy, with tax cuts for companies and more local government special bond issuance, without resorting to strong policy stimulus. "Liquidity in the interbank market is already very good. The MLF injection is intended to support credit rather than to support the interbank market," said David Qu, China markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai. He characterized the central bank's thinking as "structural," using different instruments to fine-tune both short- and long-term liquidity levels. "It's too early to say that China will engage in broad easing," he added. "That the PBOC is implementing structural policy at this stage just shows that it doesn't want, or is relatively cautious, about going toward broad easing." The MLF injection helped to drive down longer-term rates. The yield on one-year negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs), a debt instrument traded on the interbank market, on Tuesday fell to 3.64 percent, its lowest since Dec. 30, 2016 and a drop of 31 basis points from the end of last week. On Thursday, the yield on three-month NCDs fell 39 basis points to 3.01 percent, its lowest level since November 2016. Meanwhile, money market yields implied by dollar/yuan forwards fell sharply after state-run banks were seen heavily swapping dollars for yuan in the one-year tenor. Expectations of looser policy also helped to lower the cost of insuring exposure to Chinese debt, which rose to more than one-year highs earlier this month amid escalating United States-China trade tensions. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell to 58.14 basis points from 64.33 basis points last week. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.2560 2.2938 -3.78 0.00 Seven-day 2.6242 2.6338 -0.96 0.00 14-day 2.7044 2.7718 -6.74 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.6100 2.6100 +0.00 699,141.6 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.7500 2.8900 -14.00 71,606.50 PO=SS> 14-day 2.8000 2.8150 -1.50 7,598.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.2900 2.3300 -4.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.8000 2.7500 +5.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.0000 3.0000 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.2840 2.3210 -3.70 Seven-day 2.6540 2.6600 -0.60 Three-month 3.3030 3.3630 -6.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.1200 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8063 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Winni Zhou; Editing by Richard Borsuk)