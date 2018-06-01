China's money rates surge, then ease after month-end demand fades

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China's onshore and offshore money rates surged much of this week, then eased on Friday as the end-of-month demand that drove rates higher dissipated. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, climbed to a high of 5 percent at one point on Thursday, and was 2.9391 percent on Friday afternoon. That was still about 11 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.8305 percent, but traders said supply and demand were balanced. This week's tight liquidity spawned some speculation among traders that the People's Bank of China would cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in June. The last reduction was in April. Most analysts expect another 100 bps RRR cut in the second half of the year, especially as increasing signs emerge that smaller firms are more concerned about tightening in funding. "Liquidity issues may regain focus due to heavy maturities of previous open market operations," Christy Tan, head of Asia markets research for National Australia Bank said in note this week. "More RRR cuts could be imminent." But liquidity stress at the end of May mainly stemmed from corporate tax payments, which drained large funds from banks, a person knowledgeable about the banking system said. The central bank's approach continues to be that "reasonable and appropriate" liquidity levels have to be maintained, the person said. This week's tension in the onshore money market spread to offshore and triggered a spike in the offshore interbank yuan borrowing cost. In Hong Kong, the offshore yuan overnight borrowing rate, or HIBOR,, jumped to 6.07100 percent on Thursday, the highest since June 1, 2017. But with liquidity improved on Friday, the rate fell to 2.58667 percent, more than 60 basis points lower than the previous Friday's fix of 3.21467 percent. A long-awaited inclusion of Chinese stocks into MSCI indexes, expected to drive strong demand for the Chinese currency, barely impacted money markets. "The estimated cash flow triggered by the MSCI inclusion is not huge," said David Qu, markets economist at ANZ Bank in Shanghai. Qu added that borrowing costs onshore and off gradually converged as some offshore clearing banks were now able to access onshore liquidity. The PBOC in May introduced measures to support cross-border fund flows, allowing banks involved in offshore yuan clearing and settlement to tap onshore liquidity. In open market operations, the PBOC injected a net 410 billion yuan ($63.91 billion) via reverse repos this week, compared with 30 billion yuan of net drain a week earlier. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.7992 2.8964 -9.72 0.00 Seven-day 2.9391 2.8904 +4.87 0.00 14-day 3.6357 4.3528 -71.71 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 5.9050 5.2500 +65.50 747,783.5 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.5000 4.2550 -75.50 60,780.70 PO=SS> 14-day 3.6500 3.7050 -5.50 6,931.60 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.8200 2.8300 -1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.2000 3.5400 -34.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.6700 4.3000 -63.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.8010 2.8310 -3.00 Seven-day 2.8970 2.8980 -0.10 Three-month 4.3390 4.3290 +1.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.5500 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.4156 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)