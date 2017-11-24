China's money rates up as month-end liquidity worries flare again

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates edged up for the week on worries about tightening liquidity as demand for cash picks up heading into the month-end, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 150 billion yuan ($22.76 billion) via reverse repos in open market operations this week, down from a net injection of 810 billion yuan a week earlier. The previous week's net injection was the largest since January. In contrast to the previous week's generous liquidity support, the slight amount of net injection this week sent the money rates higher. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.9058 percent on Friday afternoon, around 2.5 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.8805 percent. "Cash conditions in the middle of the week were very tight, but liquidity has improved and turned balanced on Friday," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Guangdong province. "But the situation for carrying over into the next month would be hard." A double whammy of maturing reverse repos and seasonal factors were expected to tighten up cash conditions next week. Companies usually shore up their cash positions at the end of the month, which drains funds out of the market. In addition, reverse repos totalling 950 billion yuan are due to mature next week, according to Reuters calculations based on official data from the central bank. Some traders believe the central bank is likely to roll over most of the maturing reverse repos after the PBOC reiterated in its third-quarter monetary policy report that it would keep liquidity basically stable by "cutting the peaks to fill in the valley". In the report, the central bank also warned financial institutions that "it is not desirable to adopt trading strategy of rolling over overnight loans to make up the gap of medium-to-long term liquidity gap by overly mismatching different tenors and using short-term loans to invest long-term debt by overly adding leverage." Market participants interpreted that as an official warning to financial institutions to better manage their liquidity and reduce their leverage. In the bond market, China's 10-year treasury bond yields remained around multi-year highs this week on worries about tighter lending regulations and worsening market sentiment. The 10-year yield traded below 4 percent on Friday, dipping from a fresh three-year high of 4.03 percent on Thursday. The most-traded 10-year treasury futures for March delivery edged up 0.3 percent. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.7867 2.8122 -2.55 0.00 Seven-day 2.9058 2.9040 +0.18 0.00 14-day 4.6941 4.8681 -17.40 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 4.3250 4.4850 -16.00 240,486.0 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 5.2600 4.9450 +31.50 44,488.20 PO=SS> 14-day 4.8200 4.9000 -8.00 2,744.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.8000 2.8000 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.4400 3.0800 +36.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 5.0000 5.0300 -3.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.7970 2.8030 -0.60 Seven-day 2.8730 2.8710 +0.20 Three-month 4.6722 4.6518 +2.04 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9400 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.5917 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)