China's money rates up, but off multi-month highs after c.bank liquidity support

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Year-end cash demand sent China's primary money rates soaring over the week, before generous central bank liquidity support pulled them back on Friday. Strong demand for funds from both financial institutions and households sent interbank borrowing costs to multi-month highs earlier in the week. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark 14-day repo, a gauge of general liquidity in China, steadily rose through the week to hit a high of 8 percent on Thursday, the highest level since April 19. On Friday afternoon, it eased to 4.82 percent, still up from 3.78 percent at the end of last week. The 7-day rate soared to a six-month high of 5.3 percent at one point on Friday morning before falling to 2.83 percent in afternoon trade, versus 2.58 percent on Friday last week. Traders said the retreat on the day was largely due to huge amounts of cash injection by the central bank through open market operations. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 220 billion yuan ($32.11 billion) via reverse repos on Friday to "stabilise year-end fund conditions, and to keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample", it said in a statement on its website. It was the biggest single-day net cash injection since mid July. Friday also marks the last trading day for most financial institutions to square their books and fulfill regulatory requirements. Market watchers said this week's cash conditions were much better than the year-ago period, when the country's deleveraging campaign, along with a tighter monetary policy stance, saw scramble for funds till the last trading day in 2017. This year, the central bank has kept its policy relatively loose as the economy faces rising headwinds, including from a Sino-U.S. trade dispute and slowing global growth. The PBOC did not include the previously-used "neutral" to describe Chinese policy - an omission that could indicate a greater bias for easing at a time growth is slowing, according to a statement following a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee on Thursday. The PBOC has already cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) four times this year, with many market participants expecting further reductions. The state council on Monday also flagged the chance of a targeted RRR cut to support small and private firms. "Based on China's liquidity conditions and the need to support growth, we expect a total of 250 basis points (bp) of RRR cuts in 2019, with 100 bp RRR cut likely in January," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura said in a note. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.4375 1.7196 -28.21 0.00 Seven-day 2.8284 2.7856 +4.28 0.00 14-day 4.8220 4.9886 -16.66 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 5.0850 7.7850 -270.00 260,196.4 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.9550 7.7100 -375.50 30,775.50 PO=SS> 14-day 3.4500 5.3700 -192.00 9,204.50 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.4600 1.8000 -34.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 5.0000 3.5400 +146.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 5.0000 6.5000 -150.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.4700 1.7930 -32.30 Seven-day 2.7210 2.6950 +2.60 Three-month 3.3570 3.3390 +1.80 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 0.0000 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch Editing by Shri Navaratnam)