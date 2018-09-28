China's money rates up on quarter-end demand, market expects further easing

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates inched up for the week due to higher demand for cash from corporates and households at the end of the quarter, while the central bank drained cash from the money market. Considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market was 2.6865 percent on Friday afternoon, about 4.5 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.6414 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has drained a net 230 billion yuan ($33.41 billion) through open market operations so far this week, explaining it had sought to offset the "relatively high" liquidity levels resulting from the finance ministry releasing funds to companies at the end of the quarter. Traders said the PBOC's action left overall cash conditions largely balanced. Companies' demand for cash usually rises at the end of month, while banks also need to shore up their cash positions to meet certain administrative requirements and a health check by the central bank at the end of the quarter. Households and individuals might also withdraw some cash ahead of holidays. China's financial markets will close for the week-long National Day holiday starts Oct.1. Separately, China's central bank left short-term rates unchanged on Thursday, choosing not to follow a benchmark interest rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve despite the risk that it could put renewed pressure on the yuan. While the PBOC had been expected to stand pat, the decision demonstrated the diverging policy paths taken by the world's two largest economies. Analysts forecast more policy support measures are on the way in China in coming months, including at least one more reduction in banks' reserve requirements, other forms of liquidity injections and bigger tax cuts. "We maintain our view that Beijing has shifted its policy stance to outright stimulus and see an increasing likelihood of a 50 basis points reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut before year-end to replace the large amount of medium-term lending facility (MLF) maturities, bolster market sentiment, and boost investment and growth," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong wrote in a note on Friday. More than 1.3 trillion yuan worth of MLF loans will mature in the four quarter, with 451.5 billion yuan due to expire in October. Lu Zhengwei, chief economist at Industrial Bank in Shanghai, said in a note to clients on Friday that he expects a RRR cut to take place as soon as October. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.4248 2.4287 -0.39 0.00 Seven-day 2.6865 2.6957 -0.92 0.00 14-day 3.4145 3.2196 +19.49 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.9150 3.7300 +18.50 184,743.3 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.8800 3.8550 +2.50 32,854.10 PO=SS> 14-day 3.1000 3.6950 -59.50 16,994.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.4400 2.4600 -2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.7000 2.6900 +1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.6000 3.6000 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.4450 2.4600 -1.50 Seven-day 2.7300 2.7220 +0.80 Three-month 2.8430 2.8380 +0.50 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.2100 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8838 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)