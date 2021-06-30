China's overnight repo funding costs leap at half year's end

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - China’s short-term borrowing costs leapt on Wednesday, as smaller financial institutions scrambled for funds to fulfill a quarterly regulatory health check, prompting some official liquidity support to ease the tension.

The weighted average rate of overnight repurchase agreements, or repo, covering all market institutions jumped to a high of 15% at one point early on the last trading day of the first half of the year.

That was up from an intraday high of 5% on Tuesday, according to traders.

The overnight repo traded in the interbank market rose to a high of 4%, the firmest since Feb.1.

But traders said much of the tension appeared in the exchange market, where smaller lenders and brokers borrowed from each other by using bonds as collateral as an alternative to the over-the-counter interbank money market.

Several traders said huge amounts of overnight repos with a fixed borrowing cost of 4.8% soon emerged in the exchange market to relieve the stress.

Many investors speculated that the generous fund offering could be an official attempt to stabilise the market ahead of 100th anniversary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1.

“It was definitely not a ‘flood-like’ stimulus to drag the price lower, but a sign of market stabilisation before the Party birthday,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

A second trader at a brokerage said the supply of such cheap funds seemed to be unlimited, setting a ceiling for repo prices.

China’s domestic financial markets are usually stable before and during key economic and political events.

Repo is one of the key methods for smaller banks to source short-term funding from bigger lenders and state banks, who can directly access central bank liquidity injections.

But month-end health checks have kept many bigger banks from lending to their peers.

An added complication this time was the temporary closure of some major state-run banks in Beijing on Wednesday and Thursday for the celebrations, which thinned trade volumes and liquidity, traders said.

Some analysts said the liquidity tightness was structural and driven by seasonal factors that should not persist for long.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has boosted daily injection via the liquidity tool since last Thursday by offering 30 billion yuan ($4.65 billion) of seven-day reverse repos daily, snapping a near four-month streak of offering a minimal 10 billion yuan each day.

“The central bank’s slight increase of OMO injection amount ahead of the half year-end had a greater signaling effect than real impact,” said Wang Yifeng, senior analyst at Everbright Securities.

“Especially ahead of the July 1, the aim was to protect the market expectations for half year-end fund conditions.”