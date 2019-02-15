Goldman Sachs trims China bond boost bets

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank Goldman Sachs has trimmed its forecast of the likely boost to Chinese bonds as the country’s debt is steadily added into main global benchmarks over coming years.

China has the third-largest government bond market in the world with an outstanding value of more than $1.7 trillion, but it is only just starting to be added to the benchmarks tracked by heavyweight investors.

Bloomberg, which runs the Global Aggregate Index, said last month it will start a 20-month period of adding in Chinese bonds from April, while JP Morgan and Citi, which also have major global indices, are expected to roughly follow suit.

But Goldman said views collected from Asian, European, and West Coast U.S. clients recently showed some were still wary about Chinese bonds and planned to switch into alternative benchmarks that do not include them.

“Some investors (i.e. 10-20 percent) may opt out and follow the Global Aggregate (ex-China) version of the index,” Goldman economist Danny Suwanapruti said in a note.

That would create a knock-on effect for the overall increase in Chinese bond buying, he said, scaling forecasts down to between $6-7 billion a month from April this year from a punchier $7.5 billion previously predicted.

However, if the other big bond indices include China in parallel, there could be monthly inflows into Chinese bonds in the region of $15-17 billion per month, Suwanapruti added, which could also push up China’s currency. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)