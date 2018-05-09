Proportion of Chinese bonds held offshore tops 2 pct in April

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - The proportion of Chinese interbank market bonds held by offshore investors rose to 2.04 percent in April, the first time it has exceeded 2 percent, bond clearing house data showed. It was the 14th consecutive month that offshore holdings of Chinese interbank market bonds has increased. Foreign ownership of Chinese bonds has been rising steadily amid pledges from Beijing to further open its financial sector, including the gradual removal of limits on foreign ownership of domestic financial firms.

Offshore holdings of Chinese interbank market bonds rose by 5.4 percent to a record 1.37 trillion yuan ($215.10 billion) in April, according to Reuters’ calculations from data issued by China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CC) and Shanghai Clearing House, the country’s main bond clearing houses.

CC data out on Monday showed that offshore investors increased their holdings of Chinese treasury bonds in April by 68.7 billion yuan, or 9.7 percent, from a month earlier.

Shanghai Clearing House released additional data on Tuesday evening.

Bloomberg said in March that it will include Chinese government and policy bank bonds in its Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index from next year. ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Eric Meijer)