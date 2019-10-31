Chinese Labor Unrest
October 31, 2019 / 12:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-China's finance ministry to re-issue euro bonds after 15-year hiatus

1 Min Read

* BoC to assist with euro-denominated sovereign bonds

* BoC will be lead underwriter and bookkeeping manager

* First re-issue in 15 years (Adds details, background)

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd said on Thursday it was appointed by the country’s finance ministry to assist with the re-issue of euro-denominated sovereign bonds after a 15-year hiatus.

The Bank of China, the country’s most international state-owned lender, will be the joint lead underwriter and bookkeeping manager for the re-issue of the euro-denominated sovereign bonds in Europe.

The lender announced the re-issue on its official website.

The re-issue is the first since the issuance of 1 billion euros of sovereign bonds by the Ministry of Finance in 2004. (Reporting by Wang Jing and Engen Tham in Shanghai Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below