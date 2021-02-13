EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel: AP News

FILE PHOTO: A placard with the BBC logo is seen outside their bureau in Beijing, China February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - The European Union called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television, the Associated Press reported here on Saturday.

China barred Britain’s BBC World News from its television networks on Friday and Hong Kong’s public broadcaster said it would stop relaying BBC World Service radio, a week after Britain revoked Chinese state television’s broadcast licence.