EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel: AP News

(Reuters) - The European Union called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television, the Associated Press reported here on Saturday.
China barred Britain’s BBC World News from its television networks on Friday and Hong Kong’s public broadcaster said it would stop relaying BBC World Service radio, a week after Britain revoked Chinese state television’s broadcast licence.
