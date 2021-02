BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China is “firmly opposed” to Britain’s decision to revoke the license for Chinese state media CGTN, its foreign ministry said on Friday.

A ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a news briefing that China urges the United Kingdom to correct its mistake immediately, adding that China reserves the right to take necessary action. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Tom Hogue)