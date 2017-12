BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said it is likely Britain will want to negotiate a bespoke arrangement for future trade deals with the European Union.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Saturday, Hammond said he expected that the United Kingdom would develop a trade deal that is not a “Canada model,” referring to a deal similar to the one the EU agreed to last year with Canada. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)