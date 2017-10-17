FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain summons Chinese ambassador after UK activist denied Hong Kong entry
October 17, 2017

Britain summons Chinese ambassador after UK activist denied Hong Kong entry

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had summoned the Chinese ambassador in recent days to express its concern that a British rights activist was denied entry to Hong Kong last week.

“We are very concerned that Ben Rogers, a UK national, was denied entry into Hong Kong on 11 October in absolute disregard of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” Foreign Office minister Mark Field said in parliament.

“Foreign Office director-general for economic and global issues summoned the Chinese ambassador on this issue over the past few days.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

