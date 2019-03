SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Nomura and JPMorgan have obtained regulatory approval to set up Chinese brokerage ventures, the securities watchdog said on Friday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told a news conference in Beijing that it would resolutely implement a national policy of further opening up its market. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and John Ruwtich; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)