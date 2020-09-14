ByteDance picks Oracle as winning bidder for TikTok's U.S. operations -source

Sept 13 (Reuters) - China’s ByteDance has picked a consortium led by Oracle Corp for a deal for the U.S. operations of short-video app TikTok, beating out rival bidder Microsoft Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok’s U.S. busines to potential buyers since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened last month to ban the service if it was not sold.

ByteDance will need approval for the deal from governments of the United States and China.

Microsoft said earlier on Sunday it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)