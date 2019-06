BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) - China will encourage the restocking of hog herds, and strengthen the production of poultry, beef and mutton, to increase meat supplies, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The comments come as an incurable African swine fever disease ravages China, slashing output in the world’s largest pig herd. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh, editing by Louise Heavens)