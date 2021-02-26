Blinken says U.S. stands in solidarity with Canada in calling for release of two Canadians detained in China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau who is in Ottawa, Canada, at the State Department in Washington, U.S. February 26, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States stands in absolute solidarity with Canada in insisting on the immediate and unconditional release of two Canadian citizens detained in China.

Businessman Michael Spavor, who worked with North Korea, and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were detained separately in 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.