U.S., Canada express solidarity amid China's death sentence for Canadian

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Canadian counterpart expressed solidarity about the treatment of Canadians in China after Canada’s arrest of Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

In a phone call on Tuesday, the two diplomats “expressed their concerns about the arbitrary detentions and politically motivated sentencing of Canadian nationals” in China, the department said in a statement. The two supported Canada’s legal proceedings and the United States’ extradition request for Huawei official Meng Wanzhou. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)