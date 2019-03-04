China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - China on Monday accused detained Canadian citizen Michael Kovrig of stealing state secrets which were passed on to him from another detained Canadian, Michael Spavor.

The details of the case against them were issued in a statement carried by the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission on its microblog.

Businessman Spavor and former diplomat Kovrig were picked up in early December, shortly after Canada arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive Meng Wanzhou, who faces extradition to the United States.