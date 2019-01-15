China issues travel warning for Canada after "arbitrary detention" of national

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for Canada, warning its citizens to “fully evaluate risks” and exercise caution when travelling there.

The foreign ministry’s consular affairs department, in the advisory issued on its official WeChat account, cited the “arbitrary detention” of a Chinese national in Canada at the request of a “third-party country”.

Beijing and Ottawa have been at odds since early December, when Canadian police arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, at the behest of the United States. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Philip Wen Editing by Robert Birsel)