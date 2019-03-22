UPDATE 2-China stops buying Canada canola as bilateral ties worsen -trade group

(Recasts with Canadian government reaction, comment, details)

By David Ljunggren and Mark Weinraub

OTTAWA/CHICAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese importers have stopped buying Canadian canola seed and the purchaes are not expected to resume anytime soon, according to the Canola Council of Canada, as tensions between Ottawa and Beijing reach new highs.

Canada and China are locked in a dispute over trade and telecoms technology that has mushroomed since police in Vancouver arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant in December. She is awaiting an extradition hearing.

China said this month it had suspended the clearance of canola imports from Richardson International, Canada’s largest exporter of canola to China. Canada’s Canola Council, an industry group, said late on Thursday that all Chinese purchases of Canadian canola had stopped.

China’s foreign ministry has said it had discovered pests in canola imports from Canada. Richardson International said its canola met regulatory requirements.

“While there was some initial optimism that Chinese concerns with canola trade could be resolved quickly, technical discussions to date have not indicated an immediate resolution is possible,” the Canola Council said in a statement.

“Canola seed exporters report that Chinese importers are unwilling to purchase Canadian canola seed at this time,” it added, but did not give a reason for the move.

China has been a major market for Canadian canola, accounting for approximately 40 percent of all of the country’s canola seed, oil and meal exports, the council said.

A spokeswoman for Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau on Friday said plant health experts from Canada and China had discussed the matter this week and exchanged initial technical information.

“Officials from both countries will continue to engage in order to find a science-based solution to this issue as quickly as possible,” Katie Hawkins said in an email, adding Canada was confident the shipments met China’s import requirements.

Diplomats and China experts say they expect Beijing to ramp up the pressure on Canada as Meng’s extradition hearing gets underway later this year.

The development is another headache for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who has been under pressure since February in a political crisis that threatens the government’s chances of re-election in October.

Trudeau has denied that he or his officials interfered in the judicial system amid allegations that top officials leaned on his former justice minister to help ensure a major construction company avoided a corruption trial. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Tom Brown)