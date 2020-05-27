CATL explores new EV battery services, more capacity - chairman

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - China’s top electric vehicle (EV) battery maker CATL is exploring new battery-related services and will expand manufacturing capacity in the next two years, its chairman told Reuters.

Ningde-based CATL, which alongside LG Chem and Panasonic is one of the biggest EV battery makers globally, is developing battery-swapping and battery maintenance services, its chairman Zeng Yuqun said on Wednesday.

It will also expand recycling capabilities in China and invest in similar businesses overseas, Zeng added in a written response to Reuters questions.

The firm, which has signed supply deals with Tesla Inc and Volkswagen AG, expects to increase battery manufacturing capacity in the next two years, Zeng said.

It may target further overseas expansion based on industry development, he added. The firm is currently building a plant in Germany. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey)