China finds foot-and-mouth disease in cattle in Xinjiang region

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) -

* The Chinese agriculture ministry said on Tuesday it found O-type foot-and-mouth disease in a truck transporting cattle in northwest China’s Xinjiang region

* Eleven of the 66 cows in the truck, which was seized on Tuesday in Hoxud county in central Xinjiang, showed symptoms of the disease, although none had died, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement

* All 66 cattle were culled after the discovery of the outbreak, the statement said. (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)